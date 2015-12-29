ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    The Overseer is an Imperial-class Star Destroyer from Kuat Drive Yards, currently assigned as the flagship of Titan Squadron. It won distinction at Pothor and the Battle of Jeyell, where the Overseer managed to destroy several enemy Nebulon-B frigates despite being heavily outnumbered. Recently, the Overseer responded to a New Republic strike against the Imperial dockyard at Var-Shaa. Though the Overseer was severely damaged in the battle, it was able to throw off New Republic pursuers and return to search for survivors. Now refitted and fully overhauled, the Overseer is ready to return to the front lines.

