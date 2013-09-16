-
Teckla Minnau
Teckla Minnau was a human female from Naboo who served as an aide to Senator Padme Amidala during the time just prior to the Clone Wars and through the war. She served in many capacities and was an important sounding board for the Senator. She accompanied Amidala on her mission to Scipio and took part in the ruse to expose the InterGalactic Banking Clan’s fraud, but was killed by the sniper shot of the bounty hunter Embo.
Affiliations
Galactic Senate
Royal House of Naboo
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 1.68m
species
Human