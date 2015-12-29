-
Sagwa
Once a mighty Wookiee from the inland tree city of Rwookrrorro, Sagwa was imprisoned and enslaved on Kessel after a failed attempt to defend his people from Imperial occupation. Years of toil inside the spice mines have taken a devastating toll on Sagwa’s body. His fur coat is dotted with balding patches, an outward sign of malnourishment and the untreated illnesses he’s endured, but the struggle has not dampened his spirit. When the brave Chewbacca comes to the rescue, Sagwa is prepared to help guide their people to safety and charter a ship home.
