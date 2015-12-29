ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Dryden Vos’s Hylobon security guards use these heavy blasters manufactured by Tostovin Munitions, with a black finish and stylish gold accents. The JND-41 has enough stopping power to eliminate any threat to the Crimson Dawn chief.

Bala-Tik wielding a percussive cannon aboard the Eravana

Tostovin Munitions’ percussive cannon is an oversized weapon sold on the black market to clients such as the criminal organization known as the Guavian Death Gang. The percussive cannon fires blaster bolts with more explosive power than standard blasters, creating a larger blast radius – and necessitating a recoil compensator that extends well behind the grip. Bala-Tik carried a percussive cannon when he boarded the Eravana to confront Han Solo.

