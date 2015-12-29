Tostovin Munitions’ percussive cannon is an oversized weapon sold on the black market to clients such as the criminal organization known as the Guavian Death Gang. The percussive cannon fires blaster bolts with more explosive power than standard blasters, creating a larger blast radius – and necessitating a recoil compensator that extends well behind the grip. Bala-Tik carried a percussive cannon when he boarded the Eravana to confront Han Solo.

