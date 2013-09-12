-
Patrolian
Originating from planet Patrolia, Patrolians are a highly intelligent fish-like species. Colored in purples and blues, they sported gills and fins on their head as well as webs on their hands and arms. They could also breath in the air. When not in the water, their clothes required alteration to accommodate the protruding dorsal fins on their backs. A resourceful species, many found work throughout the galaxy as technicians, bounty hunters, and hired brains.
Appearances
Locations
Coruscant
Patrolia
Dimensions
Height: 1.0m