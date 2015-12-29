-
Cassie Cryar
The female Terelian Jango Jumper has impressive acrobatics skills which came in handy as a thief in the Coruscant underworld. Cassie Cryar's main objective was to steal highly-sought after objects. By helping her partner Ione Marcy murder her boyfriend, the Trandoshan assassin Nack Movers, Cassie obtained one of the most valuable items in the galaxy -- a Jedi's lightsaber. Her desire to keep the lightsaber made her overconfident. She believed she could wield the same power as a Jedi.
Appearances
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.82m
species
-
Terrelian Jango Jumper
Weapons