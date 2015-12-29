THE DARK TIMES

On the jungle planet of Numidian Prime, Han Solo famously beat Lando Calrissian at his own game -- cheating at the card game sabacc -- and walked away the new owner of the Millennium Falcon. When Han and his faithful co-pilot Chewbacca flew off for the first time, they intended to follow a lead from Tobias Beckett and head to Tatooine to see about a job.