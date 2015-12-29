-
Old Daka
The oldest and wisest of the Nightsisters clan, Old Daka's knowledge of the arcane magicks was unprecedented. When the Separatists launched a devastating attack on Dathomir, and the Nightsisters were outnumbered by General Grievous's droid forces, Mother Talzin retreated into the depths of the witches' lair and called upon Old Daka for help. Daka used an ancient incantation to summon the dead from the Nightsisters' graveyard, bolstering their number with zombie hordes.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
species