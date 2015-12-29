-
Moisture Vaporator
Found on desert planets, moisture vaporators were stationary devices that could collected moisture from even the driest of climes. Though they were stationary, they included programming that offered them a binary language that could be used to communicate with droids. On the desert planet of Tatooine, edible mushrooms frequently grew on the vaporators. For moisture farmers to make a living, they would need fields of moisture vaporators, and then security systems to protect them for those who might steal their water.