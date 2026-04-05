Databank: Maul - Shadow Lord
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Bank supervisor droid
A silver-plated droid in service of the syndicate leader Nico Deemis, bank supervisor droids perform a highly-specialized function. But while preparing a cargo of credits for routine transport, the droid is captured by Maul’s accomplices in an attempt to manufacture a syndicate war between Nico Deemis and his rival, Looti Varo.
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Captain Brander Lawson
A respected detective, Captain Brander Lawson and his partner, a droid nicknamed Two-Boots, investigate shadowy dealings on Janix. Lawson struggles to balance his work and family life, including raising his son, Rylee. While Lawson always wants to follow the law, he also knows when to bend the rules and has no love for the Empire. His strong moral code is tested when he has to track down a dangerous new crime syndicate.
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Chief Klyce
Head of the Janix Civil Defense, Chief Klyce is a firm believer in law and order, even among the syndicates. She also shares a key sentiment with her colleague Detective Brander Lawson: the Empire has no place on Janix. But her stubborn loyalty to her subordinates and to her planet is not always appreciated.
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Darth Maul's Lightsaber
The Sith apprentice Darth Maul wielded a double-bladed lightsaber made by joining two hilts together end-to-end. Maul’s dexterity and extensive training allowed him to use his weapon as a single-bladed saber, or to activate both crimson blades and fight multiple opponents at once. On Naboo, Maul killed Qui-Gon Jinn with his saber, but Obi-Wan Kenobi cut his weapon in half and soon did the same to Maul. Unknown to Obi-Wan, Maul survived, and retained the working half of his weapon. He used this single-bladed saber while leading the Shadow Collective.
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Devon Izara
A well-trained and savvy Jedi Padawan, Devon Izara is on the run with her Master Eeko-Dio Daki in the early years of the Empire. Living in hiding to survive on Janix, her desire to take action sometimes conflicts with her Master’s wish to stay hidden. She must adapt and accept a future far different than the one she expected for herself.
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Eeko-Dio Daki
Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki has been a loyal follower to the tenets of the Jedi Order, teaching his young Twi’lek Padawan Devon Izara. In the early days of the Empire, Daki and Devon must go into hiding. Answering to “Uncle Daki,” he remains an adept wielder of both a makeshift cane and a hidden blue lightsaber. Master Daki may be rather traditional and longlived, but he can still be a fierce warrior and adept duelist when the need arises.
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Icarus
A hulking and formidable Nightbrother thug, Icarus is brother to Scorn and a loyal soldier to Maul. Icarus often covers his mouth with a gaiter, which conceals his unbridled glee while wielding a heavy rotary blaster cannon in battle. In close combat, he has also been known to use a machete rather expertly.
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Janix
The world of Janix exists beyond the core, a planet that has largely escaped the attention of the Empire. Self-governed by democracy and the local law enforcement, Janix is a fragile balance of crime syndicates and gangsters operating with a tacit peace accord upheld by the underworld for their own business interests.
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Janix Civil Defense
The Tactical Defense Force is a division of the Janix Civil Defense, the law enforcement body serving the planet Janix. Proudly independent from the Empire, officers work alongside a regiment of police droids to keep the peace on their world. The local crime syndicates may have an uneasy truce with each other, but the Janix Civil Defense dutifully keeps them all in line.
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Looti Vario
Looti Vario is a fast-talking diminutive Aleena crime boss whose syndicate controls ports and smuggling on Janix. Once colleagues, he is always trying to “stick it” to Nico Deemis, despite their testy truce. Because of his more diminutive size, Vario sometimes wears a mech suit, raising his height and providing much needed protection.
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Marrok (Inquisitor)
Also known as First Brother, Marrok works as one of Darth Vader’s Jedi-hunting Inquisitors during the reign of the Empire where he tracks both Jedi and Maul. During the New Republic era Marrok works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt.