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Eeko-Dio Daki
Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki has been a loyal follower to the tenets of the Jedi Order, teaching his young Twi’lek Padawan Devon Izara. In the early days of the Empire, Daki and Devon must go into hiding. Answering to “Uncle Daki,” he remains an adept wielder of both a makeshift cane and a hidden blue lightsaber. Master Daki may be rather traditional and longlived, but he can still be a fierce warrior and adept duelist when the need arises.
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Dimensions
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Height: 1.51m
species
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Mosyk