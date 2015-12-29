-
Luxury 3000 Space Yacht
When style's your name and comfort's your game, look no further than the Luxury 3000 space yacht when you want to travel the stars. The sleek, precision-crafted starship hails from one of the finest starship manufacturers in the galaxy. It has spacious interiors, often modified for the heights of opulence. Such vessels are not typically armed -- besides, weapons would ruin its graceful lines -- but in the unpredictable and rambunctious sectors of the Outer Rim, skippers often equip their yachts with defenses. In some cases, they even conceal laser cannons in the existing sensor ports and communication masts as to not mar the ship's beauty.
Length: 55.52m