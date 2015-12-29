-
Karnex Dragon
According to an old Gozzo legend told to the youngest hatchlings in the flock, on their homeworld of Draghor III a race of ancient and majestic dragons slumber deep underground near the planet's core. As the story goes, Gozzo miners must avoid allowing greed to take hold inspiring them to drill too close to the dragon's lair, or risk the consequences of awakening the beast below. But those who have ventured into the deep unknown beneath the surface have returned to tell tales of their own of a beast with piercing red eyes and a gaping mouth of uneven teeth, making the legend more than just a children's bedtime tale.
