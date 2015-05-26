-
Kage Warriors
The crystalline caverns of Quarzite were home to an ongoing conflict between the powerful Belugans and the outnumbered Kage. The Belugans had wealth and technology on their side, but the Kage were a spirited and dedicated people. Their most powerful combatants pushed themselves to the utmost physical excellence, and Kage Warriors were tireless, elite fighters, nimble and stealthy, and effective with the electro sword or unarmed. Riding atop multi-legged milodons, they could keep pace with the subtram transports that supplied Blank's strongholds, and launch raids that caught the Belugan security forces off-guard.
