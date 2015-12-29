-
Otua Blank
A disgustingly indulgent Belugan alien, Lord Otua Blank ruled the small planet of Quarzite with an iron fist. He marshaled an elite military force that protected his domain, but that weren't skilled enough to deal with the most elite of his enemies, the Kage warriors. Blank hired Boba Fett's crew of bounty hunters to protect a precious cargo delivery to his subterranean lair from the Kage marauders that prowled the underground.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.98m
species