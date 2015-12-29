-
Jai Kell
Once a standout cadet at the Imperial Academy, as a young man Jai Kell deserted the Empire and worked for the rebel faction on Lothal. In the years that followed, Kell remained loyal to Ezra Bridger, who helped him evade Imperial detection, returning the favor when Bridger and his friends were in trouble. And after the fall of the Empire, Kell serves as a senator representing his homeworld in the New Republic government.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.73m
species
-
Human