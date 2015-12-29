-
Holographic Disguise Matrix
Developed by the technical genius Sinrich, the holographic disguise matrix is an experimental example of advanced holography. Contained within a small, palm-sized emitter, the disguise matrix -- also known as the shadow hologram -- cloaks a user in an exacting, true-color holographic shell. Disparities between subject build and height are compensated for by advanced sensors that holographically "paint in" any differences. Combined with vocal emulators and other sensor-baffling gear, the shadow hologram emitter is the ideal infiltration tool -- or would be, if its shortcomings in power supply and image consistency could be smoothed out.
Appearances
Dimensions
Diameter: 0.09m