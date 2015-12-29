ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Sinrich

    databank

    Sinrich

    Though his snaggletoothed grin made him appear friendly, Sinrich was a master of deception. He invented the holographic disguise matrix, an advanced form of holographic projection that cloaked a user in a vivid projection recreating the visage of another person. It was more than just a mere mask -- the experimental holographic matrix compensated for the differences in sizes between disguise and disguised, allowing beings of distinct stature and build to convincingly pose as their physical opposites.

Appearances
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.74m
species
  • Snivvian
Weapons

