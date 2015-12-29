-
Galleon
With a patchwork of sails and scrawls of graffiti, Kragan Gorr's hulking pirate ship, the Galleon, emerges from the mist, as imposing as the notorious leader himself. Serving as the main base of operations for Gorr and his Warbird gang, the ship is a mobile port for swoops, skiffs, and fighters cobbled together from secondhand parts: a crow’s nest has been fashioned from a hollowed out AT-TE foot, Lamdba-class shuttle wings balance the behemoth, and its hull has been crafted from what appears to be a discarded AT-AT.