Gall Trayvis
Gall Trayvis was a senator-turned-rebel during the reign of the Emperor. He made underground transmissions through the Holonet, reporting real news that the Empire would try to keep secret. For those fighting against Imperial rule, Trayvis' broadcasts were both inspiring and a source of intel. But Trayvis was actually a double agent – his communications with rebel groups were designed to lure them into revealing themselves, after which they’d suffer accidents arranged by the Empire. Lothal’s rebels nearly fell into Trayvis’s trap, but Hera Syndulla tricked the Imperial agent into disclosing his true loyalties.
Appearances
Locations
Gender
Male