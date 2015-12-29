-
HoloNet News
HoloNet News was the official state-sanctioned news agency of the Empire, with anchor Alton Kastle delivering broadcasts on key issues and occurrences of the day. Briefs were sent via hyperspace transmission that allowed instantaneous connection throughout the galaxy. The HoloNet News was taken over by the Republic during the Clone Wars to ensure that information was not compromised by enemy forces, and became the mouthpiece of the Empire. The Ministry of Information's Pollux Hax oversaw the agency, ensuring that stories were consistent with government messaging.
