-
Bright Tree Village
Built into the majestic trees high above the lush surface of Endor is the Bright Tree Village where the Ewoks of the Bright Tree Village tribe reside. Rope bridges and ladders connect each hut, village building, and watchtower. From the highest perches of the village, the Bright Tree Ewoks stand guard against predators like gorax and condor dragons. Unmarried Ewoks live in the lower huts, helping protect the village from Duloks and others that might do them harm. The more ornate huts are reserved for the village elders and leaders. The Bright Tree Village is where the heroes of the Rebellion were brought after they were captured by a Bright Tree hunting party just before they were adopted by the tribe. After the destruction of the second Death Star, this was the site of much celebrating by the Rebel Alliance.
-
Temperate
-
Forests