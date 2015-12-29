-
Clone Commander Ponds
CT-411, known as Clone Commander Ponds, served under Jedi Master Mace Windu during the Clone Wars. A veteran of such battlefields as Geonosis, Ryloth, and Malastare, Ponds had an Aurebesh phrase stenciled on the back of his helmet that read, "some guys have all the luck." Unfortunately, Ponds' luck ran out when his flagship, Endurance, was critically damaged by a saboteur and he was taken captive by merciless bounty hunters on Vanqor.
Male
Height: 1.83m
