Clone Commander Neyo
Clone Commander Neyo was stationed on Saleucami during the Outer Rim Sieges. While on speeder bike patrol with his Jedi general, Stass Allie, he received Order 66 directly from Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. The command identified Allie as an enemy of the Republic. Carrying out the order, he stopped his BARC speeder bike, falling in behind the Jedi. He and a wingman opened fire with their speeder-mounted laser cannons, killing Stass Allie and destroying her speeder bike.
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
Weapons
Vehicles