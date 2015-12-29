The First Order

Although loyal to Torra and normally content to nap lazily in her room, Buggles proved to have a mischievous side and a special affinity for his owner's friend, Kazuda. When Kaz took on a dangerous mission to the ice moon of Celsor 3, Buggles stowed away inside the Fireball causing quite a disturbance once he was discovered. Ultimately, Kaz was able to use a small canon to blast the terrifying jakoosk just before the enormous creature sunk its teeth into the beloved pet. And Torra, Kaz, and Buggles all earned the admiration of the Colossus crew for creatively snaring a source of food.

