Celsor 3
The frigid surface of Celsor 3 is an inhospitable but picturesque landscape. On the small, uninhabited, and freezing cold moon, ice pillars majestically dot the landscape, blanketed in fog. The only creature known to survive under such conditions is the mighty jakoosk, a frightening beast with special armored plates that protect its dorsal side from blaster bolts, and a gaping maw snarling from the center of a few spindly legs, perfect for swooping down and snatching hapless creatures up in an instant.