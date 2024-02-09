Skip Navigation More More Search Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other Skip Navigation NEWS + FEATURES THE LATEST THE BAD BATCH COMMUNITY QUIZZES + POLLS BOOKS + COMICS RECIPES VIDEO ALL VIDEO THIS WEEK! IN STAR WARS FILMS SERIES All Series The Bad Batch Ahsoka The Mandalorian Andor Star Wars Rebels GAMES + INTERACTIVE View All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Games + Apps VR + Immersive DATABANK ALL DATABANK ERAS DISNEY+ STREAM NOW EXPLORE THE DISNEY BUNDLE More More Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site. "Confined" - Official Clip | Star Wars: The Bad Batch "Maybe you don't trust enough." Browse Videos All All All 0:51 video The Phantom Menace Returns! | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch You're not gonna want to miss this! Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is returning to theaters. Who are you bringing? 0:21 video Race Into Action with The Mandalorian | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch Mandalorian Mayhem is coming to Rocket League! 0:37 video Ahsoka X Marvel Comics! | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch This week, Ahsoka Season 1 will be getting a Marvel Comics adaptation. Get your first look at the covers! 0:25 video More Darth Maul Action! | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch Darth Maul is back in the pages of Marvel Comics with the upcoming Star Wars: Darth Maul: Black, White, and Red. 0:37 video The Bad Batch Final Season Trailer | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch The Bad Batch is back for one last fight. 2:02 video Final Season Official Trailer - The Bad Batch The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch starts streaming February 21, with a three-episode premiere, only on Disney+. 0:28 video The Mandalorian & Grogu, Ahsoka Season 2 | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch Breaking News: The Mandalorian & Grogu are starring in their own movie. Plus, Ahsoka Season 2 is in development. 1:03 video Directors LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge on "The Pit" | Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Writer and director LeAndre Thomas and director Justin Ridge talk about why "The Pit," part of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, is similar in tone to Andor. (Previously recorded.) 0:59 video Director Paul Young on "Screecher's Reach" | Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Paul Young, director of the short "Screecher's Reach" from Cartoon Saloon, talks about the power of storytelling through hand-drawn 2-D animation in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. (Previously recorded.) 0:58 video Actor Jordyn Curet on "The Pit" | Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Actor Jordyn Curet talks about finding the voice for Livy in "The Pit," part of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. (Previously recorded.) 0:58 video Director Magdalena Osinska on "I Am Your Mother" | Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Writer and director Magdalena Osinska talks about how her own experience as a Polish immigrant, mother, and daughter informed Aardman Studio's "I Am Your Mother," part of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. (Previously recorded.) 0:23 video Ty Yorrick is Back! | This Week! in Star Wars Dispatch This week, we get our peepers on a Saber for Hire exclusive cover reveal that explores Ty Yorrick's new life behind the Nihil Stormwall. Show More Loading... More From Star Wars: Instagram Twitter Facebook Youtube SWKids Terms of Use Additional Content Information Privacy Policy Children's Online Privacy Policy Your US State Privacy Rights Star Wars at shopDisney Star Wars Helpdesk Interest-Based Ads Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved