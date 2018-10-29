Skip Navigation More More Search Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other Skip Navigation NEWS + FEATURES THE LATEST AHSOKA COMMUNITY QUIZZES + POLLS BOOKS + COMICS RECIPES VIDEO ALL VIDEO THIS WEEK! IN STAR WARS FILMS SERIES All Series Ahsoka The Mandalorian Andor The Bad Batch Star Wars Rebels GAMES + INTERACTIVE View All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Games + Apps VR + Immersive DATABANK ALL DATABANK ERAS DISNEY+ STREAM NOW EXPLORE THE DISNEY BUNDLE More More Cancel Sign In My Account Logout other instagram twitter facebook youtube other ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+ "The High Tower" Episode Guide | Star Wars Resistance Kaz's mission heats up as the First Order arrives on the Colossus. Stream on Disney+ Bucket's List video Bucket's List: "The High Tower" - Star Wars Resistance Discover the many Easter eggs in Torra's room and more! Show More Loading... externallink Bucket’s List Extra: 9 Fun Facts from “The High Tower” – Star Wars Resistance See concept art, find out the inspiration behind Major Vonreg's design, and more! Show More Loading... Video 1:07 video Into the Ace Lounge - Resistance Rewind Learn how the Aces view themselves -- and the challenges they face as protectors of the Colossus. Show More Loading... More From Star Wars: Instagram Twitter Facebook Youtube SWKids Terms of Use Additional Content Information Privacy Policy Children's Online Privacy Policy Your US State Privacy Rights Star Wars at shopDisney Star Wars Helpdesk Interest-Based Ads Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved