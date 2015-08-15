ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"}

Rogue One—The Daring Mission Has Begun: Cast and Crew Announced

August 15, 2015
August 15, 2015

Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, and more join a group of resistance fighters unite to steal plans for Death Star.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm announced today that their first film in the new standalone Star Wars stories series, Rogue One, has begun principal photography. Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Monsters) is directing Rogue One, which tells the story of resistance fighters who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star. The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and is slated for a December 16, 2016 release.

Star Wars: Rogue One L to R: Actors Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley ©Lucasfilm 2016
Star Wars: Rogue One. Left to Right: Actors Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Olley ©Lucasfilm 2016

The filmmakers have assembled a stellar cast, including Felicity Jones, nominated for an Academy Award for her leading role in The Theory of Everything; Diego Luna, who was featured in 2008’s Oscar-winning Milk and 2013's Elysium; Ben Mendelsohn, recently nominated for an Emmy for his leading role in Bloodline and co-starring in the upcoming Mississippi Grind; Donnie Yen, Hong Kong action star and martial artist who starred in Ip Man and Blade II; Jiang Wen, who co-wrote, produced , directed and starred in the award-winning Let the Bullets Fly and Devils on the Doorstep; Forest Whitaker, recently featured in the critically-acclaimed Lee Daniels’ The Butler and winner of an Academy Award for his leading role in 2006’s The Last King of Scotland; Mads Mikkelsen, who starred in The Hunt and was the memorable villain from 2006’s Casino Royale; Alan Tudyk, who plays a performance-capture character in Rogue One, stars in the soon-to-be-released Con Man series and Trumbo, which releases this November; and Riz Ahmed, who was recently featured in Nightcrawler and starred in the BAFTA-winning film Four Lions.

  • Felicity Jones
    Felicity Jones of
    Felicity Jones
    Felicity Jones of
  • Diego Luna
    Diego Luna of
    Diego Luna
    Diego Luna of
  • Ben Mendelsohn
    Ben Mendelsohn of
    Ben Mendelsohn
    Ben Mendelsohn of
  • Donnie Yen
    Donnie Yen of
    Donnie Yen
    Donnie Yen of
  • Jiang Wen
    Jiang Wen of
    Jiang Wen
    Jiang Wen of
  • Forest Whitaker
    Forest Whitaker of
    Forest Whitaker
    Forest Whitaker of
  • Mads Mikkelsen
    Mads Mikkelsen of
    Mads Mikkelsen
    Mads Mikkelsen of
  • Alan Tudyk
    Alan Tudyk of
    Alan Tudyk
    Alan Tudyk of
  • Riz Ahmed
    Riz Ahmed of
    Riz Ahmed
    Riz Ahmed of

    • Rogue One takes place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and will be a departure from the saga films but have elements that are familiar to the Star Wars universe,” says Kathleen Kennedy. “It goes into new territory, exploring the galactic struggle from a ground-war perspective while maintaining that essential Star Wars feel that fans have come to know. Gareth is such an innovative director and I’m so excited to be working with him and the extraordinary ensemble cast he’s selected for ‘Rogue One.’”

    Veteran ILM visual effects supervisor John Knoll, who shares a long history with the Star Wars movies, dating back to the mid-1990s, originated the idea for the movie. Allison Shearmur (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Cinderella), John Knoll, Simon Emanuel (The Dark Knight Rises, Fast & Furious 6) and Jason McGatlin (Tintin, War of the Worlds) are executive producers. Kiri Hart and John Swartz (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) are co-producers.

    To create the lived-in, realistic feel of Rogue One, Edwards chose Greig Fraser (Zero Dark Thirty, Foxcatcher) to be his director of photography and Neil Corbould (Black Hawk Down, Gladiator, Saving Private Ryan) to be his special effects supervisor. Star Wars and Lucasfilm veteran Doug Chiang (Star Wars: Episodes I-II, Forrest Gump) and Neil Lamont (supervising art director for the Harry Potter series, Edge of Tomorrow) will be the production designers. Additional crew members will include stunt coordinator Rob Inch (World War Z, Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger), creature effects supervisor Neal Scanlan (Prometheus) and co-costume designers Dave Crossman (costume supervisor for the Harry Potter series, Saving Private Ryan) and Glyn Dillon (costume concept artist for Kingsman: The Secret Service, Jupiter Ascending).

    anthology series star wars story cast announce Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Andor Actor Genevieve O’Reilly on the Legacy of Mon Mothma

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Rogue One Character Are You?

    August 26, 2022

    August 26, 2022

    Aug 26

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Clones at 20 | Concept Artist Roel Robles on the Design Origins of Count Dooku’s Unique Lightsaber Hilt

    May 13, 2022

    May 13, 2022

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Clones at 20 | 4 Ways Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Helped Change Filmmaking

    May 10, 2022

    May 10, 2022

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Felicity Jones Reflects on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 23, 2021

    December 23, 2021

    Dec 23

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Gareth Edwards Looks Back on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    From Tarkin to Raddus: Star Wars Voice Actor Stephen Stanton Looks Back

    February 16, 2018

    February 16, 2018

    Feb 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved