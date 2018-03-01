From the Falcon to fatherhood.
Han Solo: Smuggler. Hero. Dad.
One of the most highly-anticipated books related to Solo: A Star Wars Story is Daniel José Older's Last Shot. Coming April 17 and available for pre-order now, the Han-and-Lando novel takes place in three time periods: when Lando owned the Falcon; shortly after Han takes ownership of the hunk of junk; and not long after the Battle of Endor. It also shows us Han Solo as a new father, and all that entails in a galaxy far, far away...
StarWars.com is excited to offer an exclusive excerpt featuring the legendary rebel and his son, Ben, in a different kind of Star Wars struggle -- one for sleep. Enjoy, and come back to StarWars.com tomorrow for more on Last Shot.