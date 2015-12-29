ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Tallie Lintra

    databank

    Tallie Lintra

    Hailing from Pippip 3, young Lieutenant Tallissan Lintra is one of the Resistance’s best pilots, impressing even Poe Dameron with her flying skills. Tallie leads a hastily assembled squadron of A-wings and X-wings above D’Qar, protecting the Resistance’s vulnerable bombers on their attack run against a First Order Siege Dreadnought. Tallie died when Kylo Ren blasted the main hangar of the Raddus with missiles.

Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Female
species
  • Human
Weapons
Vehicles

