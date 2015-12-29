-
Tallie Lintra
Hailing from Pippip 3, young Lieutenant Tallissan Lintra is one of the Resistance’s best pilots, impressing even Poe Dameron with her flying skills. Tallie leads a hastily assembled squadron of A-wings and X-wings above D’Qar, protecting the Resistance’s vulnerable bombers on their attack run against a First Order Siege Dreadnought. Tallie died when Kylo Ren blasted the main hangar of the Raddus with missiles.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
-
D'Qar
-
Pippip 3
Gender
-
Female
species
-
Human
Weapons
Vehicles