-
Syndulla Residence
The home of the Syndullas, including war hero Cham Syndulla and rebel Hera Syndulla, was a beautiful, towering structure that seemingly rose from the plains of the Tann province on Ryloth. During the Empire’s occupation of the planet, Captain Slavin turned the home into an Imperial headquarters. When Hera attempted to recover her family’s Kalikori, a precious Twi’lek heirloom, from the premises, she and fellow rebel Ezra Bridger were captured. Cham agreed to turn himself over in exchange for her daughter and Ezra; ever the freedom fighter, Hera used the prisoner exchange as an opportunity to destroy her own home -- striking at the Empire and earning a rebel victory.