Stass Allie
A Tholothian member of the Jedi Council, Stass Allie served as a Jedi General during the Clone Wars, beginning with the Jedi mission to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker from execution on Geonosis. Stass led clone troopers into battle on many worlds, culminating with the Outer Rim Sieges. She was piloting her BARC speeder on Saleucami when Darth Sidious issued Order 66 to her wingman, Commander Neyo. Obeying orders, Neyo and another clone trooper dropped behind Stass and blew her speeder bike out of the sky.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Female
Dimensions
Height: 1.8m
Weapons
Vehicles