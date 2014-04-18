-
Silman
Silman, a human male from Coruscant, was the aide of Finis Valorum prior to the invasion of Naboo by the Trade Federation. He was sent on a secret mission by the Supreme Chancellor to accompany Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas to help negotiate a dispute with the Pyke Syndicate. They were ambushed by the Pykes and shot down over Oba Diah’s moon. Silman was captured by the Syndicate and spent over a decade in Pyke captivity where he slowly went insane. Eventually he was able to let the Jedi know that someone wanted to assume Sifo-Dyas’s identity before he was murdered by Count Dooku.
