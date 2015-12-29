-
Oba Diah
The Pykes ran their affairs from the planet Oba Diah, where they dwelled in decadent luxury among mountain crags and busy spaceports where much illicit cargo changed hands. During the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi came to Oba Diah, where they investigated a conspiracy leading back more than a decade. They discovered the Pykes had shot down a shuttle belonging to the Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas on their planet’s moon and given Sifo-Dyas’s body to Count Dooku, known to them as Tyranus, in return for his assistance against other crime families. But the Pykes didn’t tell Dooku that Supreme Chancellor Valorum’s aide Silman had survived the crash, and kept him locked away as insurance. The Pykes gave Silman to Anakin and Obi-Wan, but Dooku arrived and killed Silman before he could be questioned.
