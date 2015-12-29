-
Sib Canay
This officer of the Neimoidian Trade Federation led the blockade of Pantora. His goal was to bring the Pantorans into the fold of the Separatist Alliance by any means necessary. To Canay, he felt those means included hiring the bounty hunter Greedo and others to kidnap the daughters of Chairman Papanoida. Eventually, he was defeated by Jedi padawan Ahsoka Tano, surrendering to her and promising to end the blockade.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
species
Vehicles
Weapons
-
Blackmail