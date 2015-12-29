ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Sib Canay

    databank

    Sib Canay

    This officer of the Neimoidian Trade Federation led the blockade of Pantora. His goal was to bring the Pantorans into the fold of the Separatist Alliance by any means necessary. To Canay, he felt those means included hiring the bounty hunter Greedo and others to kidnap the daughters of Chairman Papanoida. Eventually, he was defeated by Jedi padawan Ahsoka Tano, surrendering to her and promising to end the blockade.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Male
species
Vehicles
Weapons
  • Blackmail

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved