ID9 Seeker Droid
They may have been small in size, but ID9 seeker droids were dangerous and deadly when used for nefarious purposes. Resembling probe droids, ID9 seekers had a half-hemisphere dome with a threatening red eye. They could hover and crawl on their pincers, imitate other droids, and were outfitted with electro-shock prods that could incapacitate mechanical beings and harm organic lifeforms. The Seventh Sister, one of the Empire’s Inquisitors, employed a small army of ID9s in her efforts to capture rebels and Jedi.
In this preview of the Star Wars Rebels episode “Always Two There Are,” Ezra’s worst fears are realized when he deduces that the masked menace before him is a new Inquisitor. Realizing they are overmatched, Ezra and Sabine flee from their adversary hoping to locate Zeb and Chopper, only to find another lightsaber-wielding entity blocking their escape.