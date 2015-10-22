ID9 Seeker Droid

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    They may have been small in size, but ID9 seeker droids were dangerous and deadly when used for nefarious purposes. Resembling probe droids, ID9 seekers had a half-hemisphere dome with a threatening red eye. They could hover and crawl on their pincers, imitate other droids, and were outfitted with electro-shock prods that could incapacitate mechanical beings and harm organic lifeforms. The Seventh Sister, one of the Empire’s Inquisitors, employed a small army of ID9s in her efforts to capture rebels and Jedi.

