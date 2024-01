Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this preview of the Star Wars Rebels episode “Always Two There Are,” Ezra’s worst fears are realized when he deduces that the masked menace before him is a new Inquisitor. Realizing they are overmatched, Ezra and Sabine flee from their adversary hoping to locate Zeb and Chopper, only to find another lightsaber-wielding entity blocking their escape.