Savareen refinery
On the off-the-grid planet of Savareen, the Bis Refinery is among the last of the coaxium-processing facilities not under the control of the Empire. Once a prosperous independent factory stripped down and ransacked by Crimson Dawn, the industrial facility is now a shadow of its former self with a complex system of machinery barely maintained through a crude patchwork of scavenged parts. Still, the areas of the plant that have been most completely restored can be used for small batches.