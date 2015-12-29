-
Rune Haako
A cowardly Neimoidian official, Rune Haako had no shortage of despair during the Trade Federation blockade and invasion of Naboo. As lieutenant to Viceroy Nute Gunray, Haako was privy to his superior's plans and knew of the mysterious Sith patron who was the true mastermind behind their bold maneuvers. Haako, when beyond Sith earshot, openly questioned Gunray's judgment in striking this terrifying alliance. When Queen Amidala retook her capital of Theed, Haako and Gunray were captured and sent to Coruscant for trial and punishment.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.96m
species