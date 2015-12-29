-
Phoenix
A top-of-the-line diplomatic vessel, the Phoenix is especially designed for long, extended missions and tours of constituencies. Its hull bears the crimson hue of Republic vessels of state commonly seen before the galaxy was consumed by the Clone Wars, and its vessels became more muted in tone. The Phoenix has a pilotable secondary pod that detaches from the primary hull, equipped with its own compact hyperdrive -- a contingency that allows delegates to escape the most uncomfortable situations.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 37.28m