ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Phoenix

    databank

    Phoenix

    A top-of-the-line diplomatic vessel, the Phoenix is especially designed for long, extended missions and tours of constituencies. Its hull bears the crimson hue of Republic vessels of state commonly seen before the galaxy was consumed by the Clone Wars, and its vessels became more muted in tone. The Phoenix has a pilotable secondary pod that detaches from the primary hull, equipped with its own compact hyperdrive -- a contingency that allows delegates to escape the most uncomfortable situations.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
  • Length: 37.28m

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved