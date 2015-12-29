-
Meena Tills
The watery world of Mon Cala was the site of a civil war during the Clone Wars, as the Mon Calamari people sided with the Republic, while the Quarren were backed by the Separatist Alliance. Senator Meena Tills was caught in the midst of this conflict, advising where she could while under the protection of the Jedi and clone troopers. Later, Senator Tills was part of the Delegation of 2,000 -- Senatorial representatives concerned with the manner in which Chancellor Palpatine had waged the Clone Wars. The Petition of 2,000 identified Senators formally complaining on Palpatine's conduct, and requested that he return his emergency powers to the Senate following the resolution of the conflict.
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.71m
species