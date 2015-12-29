-
Cin Drallig
An esteemed Jedi Master and a swordsman of great skill, Cin Drallig was the head of security for the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. He is in command of the Temple Guard assignments, and also serves as a lightsaber instructor, as all veteran Jedi are encouraged to pass on what they have learned to a new generation of Padawan learners. Though it smacks of disrespect, Drallig has earned the unflattering nickname of "the Troll" among the Order.
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.74m
Weapons