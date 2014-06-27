-
Invisible Hand
General Grievous commanded this powerful flagship when he raided Coruscant and kidnapped Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. As the battle intensified, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi rescued the chancellor from Invisible Hand and killed Count Dooku. Grievous fled and launched Invisible Hand’s escape pods, leaving Palpatine and the Jedi stranded aboard a disintegrating ship. Calling on the Force and his preternatural skill as a pilot, Anakin managed to land the forward section of the ruined warship on Coruscant.
