First Order Mining Operation
Hidden within a treacherous asteroid belt, the First Order has built a massive space station right into the face of one of the largest rocks in the field. On a mission to gather intelligence, Kazuda Xiono and Poe Dameron discover readouts that show the First Order has mined the asteroid for precious dedlanite, a mineral that can be used to make a vast quantity of blasters. But evidence of the station is soon obliterated by Captain Phasma herself, alerted to the Resistance spy intrusion and determined to eliminate any trace of the First Order's capabilities.