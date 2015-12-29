-
Ello Asty
The Abednedo pilot Ello Asty was known among his fellow Resistance pilots for his superb abilities behind the stick and occasional trouble remembering that a squadron must act as a team, not a loose collection of individuals. Ello flew with Cobalt Squadron in the early days of the Resistance and was a member of Blue Squadron during the attack on Starkiller Base. Ground fire ripped through his X-wing, ending his life.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.88m
species
Weapons
Vehicles