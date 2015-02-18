ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Derek "Hobbie" Klivian

    databank

    Born on Ralltiir, Derek “Hobbie” Klivian defected to the Rebel Alliance with Biggs Darklighter and flew with Rogue Squadron during the Battle of Hoth. He served as Luke Skywalker’s wingman during the defense of Echo Base, ejecting from his snowspeeder just before the craft rammed an AT-AT.

Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.75m
species
  • Human
Weapons
Vehicles

Video

History

Hobbie Klivian and Wedge Antilles at Skystrike Academy

Hobbie was a cadet at Skystrike Academy, an Imperial training outpost for the Empire’s best potential TIE pilots. In a daring move led by his fellow trainee Wedge Antilles and the rebel Sabine Wren, Hobbie defected from the Empire, co-piloting a stolen TIE bomber during their escape.

