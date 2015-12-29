-
Droid decommissioning facility
After the rise of the Empire, the Separatist droid army must be "decommissioned" (or rather destroyed) at facilities not unlike the droid factories of Geonosis where most battle droids were built. On Corellia, one such facility is a maze of rusty catwalks, rickety staircases, and conveyors littered with parts that drop off into the gaping maws of massive cisterns teeming with molten liquid. These dockyards are guarded by Imperial police droids.
