-
Clone Commander Fox
Commander Fox led the Coruscant Guard, an elite clone trooper unit assigned to serve as peace-keepers on the Galactic Republic capital. Like every other clone trooper in the Guard, Fox was bound by honor and duty to protect and serve the Supreme Chancellor and the members of the Galactic Senate. Utterly fearless, he was always the first to lead the charge into battle, even in the most perilous combat situations. His exemplary performance has made him one of the most highly decorated soldiers in the Republic army.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.83m
Weapons