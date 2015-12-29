-
Amis
During the Clone Wars, Amis was one of the brightest students groomed for leadership for the next generation of Mandalore -- a plan complicated by the sudden turmoil that engulfed the neutral planet during the conflict. As a Royal Academy of Government cadet, Amis was the wise-cracker amongst his friends, a good-spirited student who often thought with his stomach. Together with his pals, he helped expose corruption at the highest level of Mandalorian politics, but thwarting a black market conspiracy was child's play compared to the rise of Death Watch.
Appearances
Affiliations
-
Mandalore Royal Academy of Government
-
New Mandalorians
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Vehicles
Weapons